    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 10:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 10:32 AM IST

    ആ​ന്റോ ആ​ന്റ​ണി​ക്ക്‌ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    ആ​ന്റോ ആ​ന്റ​ണി​ക്ക്‌ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട എം.​പി. ആ​ന്റോ ആ​ന്റ​ണി​ക്ക്‌ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല​യു​​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    സ​ലാ​ല: സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട എം.​പി. ആ​ന്റോ ആ​ന്റ​ണി​ക്ക്‌ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല​യു​​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി.എ​ലൈ​റ്റ്‌ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഷി​ജു ജോ​ർ​ജ്‌ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.സ​ലീം കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, ഹ​രീ​ഷ്‌ കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പൊ​ന്നാ​ട അ​ണി​യി​ച്ചു.ധ​ന്യ ഷൈ​ൻ, ല​ക്ഷ്‌​മി, സി​റാ​ജ്‌, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്‌ കു​മാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​ന​ത്തി​നാ​ണ് എം.​പി എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്‌. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്‌ ശേ​ഷം എം.​പി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്‌ മ​ട​ങ്ങി.

    TAGS:anto antonyOman NewssalalahINCAS
    News Summary - Anto Antony received a warm welcome from the Incas in Salalah
