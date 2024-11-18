Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅവധിക്ക് പോയ ഒമാന്‍...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 8:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 8:57 AM GMT

    അവധിക്ക് പോയ ഒമാന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Anirudhan
    cancel

    മത്ര: ഒമാന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ആറ്റിങ്ങല്‍ സ്വദേശി അനിരുദ്ധന്‍ (60) ആണ് നാട്ടില്‍ മരിച്ചത്. 40 വര്‍ഷത്തോളമായി മത്ര സൂഖിലെ ഒമാനി ഹല്‍വ നിര്‍മാണ രംഗത്ത് പ്രവൃത്തിച്ച് വരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഷുഗര്‍ രോഗ ബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സക്കായി ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പ് അവധിയെടുത്ത് നാട്ടില്‍ പോയതാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ബീന. ഏക മകന്‍ അരുണ്‍.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Trivandrum NativeexpatriateOman
    News Summary - An Oman expatriate who went on vacation died in Trivandrum
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick