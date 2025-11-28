Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Nov 2025 10:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Nov 2025 10:43 AM IST

    ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഹ​സ​ന്‍

    മ​ത്ര: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ മ​ല​യാ​ളി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യ​വെ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​ത്ര കോ​ര്‍ണീ​ഷ് ഗേ​റ്റി​ല്‍ ക​ഫ​റ്റീ​രി​യ ന​ട​ത്തി വ​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന ഹ​സ​ന്‍(40) ആ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് കു​റു​മാ​ത്തൂ​ര്‍ ചൊ​റു​ക്കു​ള സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ ഹ​സ​ന്‍ പ്ര​മേ​ഹ​ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല-​ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്‌. അ​ന്‍സി​ല​യാ​ണ് ഭാ​ര്യ. വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യ മി​സ്അ​ല്‍, മാ​സി​യ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ മ​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ്. മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ന​സീ​ർ, സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്, റ​ഊ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്‌.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmanObituary
