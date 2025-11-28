Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 10:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 10:43 AM IST
ചികിത്സക്കായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയ പ്രവാസി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - An expatriate who went home for treatment became homeless
മത്ര: മസ്കത്ത് മത്രയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായ മലയാളി നാട്ടിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയവെ നിര്യാതനായി. മത്ര കോര്ണീഷ് ഗേറ്റില് കഫറ്റീരിയ നടത്തി വന്നിരുന്ന ഹസന്(40) ആണ് നാട്ടില് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.
തളിപ്പറമ്പ് കുറുമാത്തൂര് ചൊറുക്കുള സ്വദേശിയായ ഹസന് പ്രമേഹബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം. അബ്ദുല്ല-ഫാത്തിമ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. അന്സിലയാണ് ഭാര്യ. വിദ്യാർഥികളായ മിസ്അല്, മാസിയ എന്നിവര് മക്കളാണ്. മത്രയില് ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന നസീർ, സിദ്ദീഖ്, റഊഫ് എന്നിവര് സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്.
