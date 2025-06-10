Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2025 12:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2025 12:03 AM IST

    ചികിത്സക്കു പോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    bose daniel
    മസ്‌കത്ത്: ചികിത്സക്കു പോയ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പത്തനംതിട്ട കൊടുമൺ അങ്ങാടിക്കൽ സ്വദേശി അരുൺ വില്ലയിൽ ബോസ് ഡാനിയേൽ (55) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    അനവധി സുഹൃത്ത് ബന്ധങ്ങളുള്ള ഇദേഹം ഒരു വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് ചികിത്സാർഥം നാട്ടിൽ പോയത്. പ്രിന്റിങ്ങ് ജോലിക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    മത്ര, വാദി കബീർ, സീബ്, സുവൈക്ക് തുടങ്ങിയ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ വിവിധ കമ്പനികളിലായി ജോലി ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: ഷീല ബോസ്. മകൻ: അരുൺ ബോസ്

    TAGS:expatriateMuscatObituary
    News Summary - An expatriate who went for treatment died in his home country
