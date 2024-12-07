Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സം​ഘ​വു​മാ​യി അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    Ambassador meets with Indian Education Representative Association
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വി​ദ​ഗ്ദ​രു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സം​ഘ​വു​മാ​യി അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ അ​മി​ത് നാ​ര​ങ് കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വി​ദ​ഗ്ദ​രു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സം​ഘ​വു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ അ​മി​ത് നാ​ര​ങ് കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘സ്റ്റ​ഡി ഇ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്‌​സ്‌​പോ’​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ എ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വി​ദ​ഗ്ദ​ർ.

    ഒ​മാ​നി, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മി​ക​ച്ച നി​ല​വാ​ര​മു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ല​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ വ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    Oman NewsIndian Ambassador
