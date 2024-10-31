Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 4:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 4:16 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളം പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 50 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ഇ​ള​വു​മാ​യി അ​ൽ​ബാ​ജ് ബു​ക്സ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കേ​ര​ള​പ്പി​റ​വി​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് അ​ൽ​ബാ​ജ് ബു​ക്സി​ന്റെ റൂ​വി ശാ​ഖ​യി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളം പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ 50 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വി​ല​ക്കി​ഴി​വി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്കും. ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ക. മേ​ള​യി​ൽ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത ആ​യി​ര​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം മ​ല​യാ​ള പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പ​ഴ​യ-​പു​തി​യ ത​ല​മു​റ​യി​ലെ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രു​ടെ പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി 9968 5610,9904 7741

    TAGS:Oman News
