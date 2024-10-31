Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024
Updated Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 4:16 AM GMT
മലയാളം പുസ്തകങ്ങൾക്ക് 50 ശതമാനം ഇളവുമായി അൽബാജ് ബുക്സ്
News Summary - Albaj Books 50 percent discount on Malayalam books
മസ്കത്ത്: കേരളപ്പിറവിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് അൽബാജ് ബുക്സിന്റെ റൂവി ശാഖയിൽ മലയാളം പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ 50 ശതമാനം വിലക്കിഴിവിൽ ലഭിക്കും. നവംബർ ഒന്നു മുതൽ അഞ്ചുവരെയാണ് ഈ ആനുകൂല്യം ലഭിക്കുക. മേളയിൽ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്ത ആയിരത്തിലധികം മലയാള പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ വായനക്കാർക്കായി ഇവിടെ ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. പഴയ-പുതിയ തലമുറയിലെ എഴുത്തുകാരുടെ പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമാണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി 9968 5610,9904 7741
