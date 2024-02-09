Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 11:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 11:16 AM GMT

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    മസ്കത്ത്: ആലപ്പുഴ കീരിക്കാട് പതിയൂർ കിഴക്ക് കളരിക്കൽ സുകുമാരി (60) മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. മസ്കത്ത് സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: കൊച്ചുകുട്ടി. മാതാവ്: നാനികാളി. ഭർത്താവ്: ശിവരാജൻ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

