ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Posted Ondate_range 9 Feb 2024 11:16 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Feb 2024 11:16 AM GMT
ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Alappuzha native passes away in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ആലപ്പുഴ കീരിക്കാട് പതിയൂർ കിഴക്ക് കളരിക്കൽ സുകുമാരി (60) മസ്കത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. മസ്കത്ത് സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: കൊച്ചുകുട്ടി. മാതാവ്: നാനികാളി. ഭർത്താവ്: ശിവരാജൻ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
