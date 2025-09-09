Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 6:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 6:45 PM IST

    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    രഹന കുഞ്ഞുമോൻ

    മസ്കത്: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിലെ സുഹാറിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. അമ്പലപ്പുഴ വണ്ടാനത്തെ രഹന കുഞ്ഞുമോൻ (42) ആണ് കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം മരിച്ചത്. വാഹനാപകടത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സുഹാറിലെ താമസ്ഥലത്ത് ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുകയായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞമോൻ. മാതാവ്: ജമീല. ഭർത്താവ്: അബ്ദുൽ മനാഫ്. കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kmccCar AccidentAlappuzha Native DeadIn Omanunder treatmentMuscat news
    News Summary - Alappuzha native dies after collapsing in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X