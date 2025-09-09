ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Sept 2025 6:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Sept 2025 6:45 PM IST
News Summary - Alappuzha native dies after collapsing in Oman
മസ്കത്: ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ഒമാനിലെ സുഹാറിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. അമ്പലപ്പുഴ വണ്ടാനത്തെ രഹന കുഞ്ഞുമോൻ (42) ആണ് കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം മരിച്ചത്. വാഹനാപകടത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സുഹാറിലെ താമസ്ഥലത്ത് ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുകയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞമോൻ. മാതാവ്: ജമീല. ഭർത്താവ്: അബ്ദുൽ മനാഫ്. കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.
