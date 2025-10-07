Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅ​ല​മ്പ​ന്‍സ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 11:18 AM IST

    അ​ല​മ്പ​ന്‍സ് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഓ​ണം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ല​മ്പ​ന്‍സ് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഓ​ണം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ല​മ്പ​ന്‍സ് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: അ​ല​മ്പോ​ണം പൊ​ന്നോ​ണം 2025 വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സോ​ഷ്യ​ല്‍ ക്ല​ബ് മ​ല​ബാ​ര്‍ വി​ങ് വ​നി​ത​വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ണ്‍വീ​ന​ര്‍ സ​ഫീ​റ ഷ​മീ​ര്‍ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ര്‍വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് താ​ല​പ്പൊ​ലി​യു​ടെ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​യോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി മാ​വേ​ലി​യെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റു. തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര, നാ​ട​ന്‍ നൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. വി​ഭ​വ​സ​മൃ​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ സ​ദ്യ​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷം നാ​ട​ന്‍ കാ​യി​ക ഇ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പു​തു​ത​ല​മു​റ​ക്ക് വേ​റി​ട്ട അ​നു​ഭ​വം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ്‌​കൂ​ള്‍ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ര്‍ ബോ​ര്‍ഡ് അം​ഗം ഷ​മീ​ര്‍ പി.​ടി.​കെ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ദാ​നം നി​ര്‍വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Muscatonam celebrationgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Alambans celebrated Onam in Muscat
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X