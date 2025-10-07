Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Oct 2025 11:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Oct 2025 11:18 AM IST
അലമ്പന്സ് മസ്കത്ത് ഓണം ആഘോഷിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Alambans celebrated Onam in Muscat
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: അലമ്പോണം പൊന്നോണം 2025 വിപുലമായ കലാപരിപാടികളോടുകൂടി ആഘോഷിച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യന് സോഷ്യല് ക്ലബ് മലബാര് വിങ് വനിതവിഭാഗം കണ്വീനര് സഫീറ ഷമീര് ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിര്വഹിച്ചു. തുടര്ന്ന് താലപ്പൊലിയുടെ അകമ്പടിയോടുകൂടി മാവേലിയെ വരവേറ്റു. തിരുവാതിര, നാടന് നൃത്തങ്ങള് എന്നിവ അരങ്ങേറി. വിഭവസമൃദ്ധമായ സദ്യക്ക് ശേഷം നാടന് കായിക ഇനങ്ങള് പുതുതലമുറക്ക് വേറിട്ട അനുഭവം സമ്മാനിച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യന് സ്കൂള് ഡയറക്ടര് ബോര്ഡ് അംഗം ഷമീര് പി.ടി.കെ സമ്മാനദാനം നിര്വഹിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story