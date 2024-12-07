Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 6:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 6:00 AM GMT

    അ​ല്‍ സു​ല്‍ഫി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു

    Al Zulfi Street
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റപ്പണിക്കാ​യി മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റ് സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ സു​ല്‍ഫി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു. സു​ല്‍ഫി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നും റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ട് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗ​ത്താ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം വ​രെ അ​ട​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട​ക്കും. ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ ഓ​ഫ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​വു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് താ​ത്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ര്‍പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​തു​വ​ഴി യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​ര്‍ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​ര്‍ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ അ​ഭ്യ​ര്‍ഥി​ച്ചു.

