അൽ മന്നാഇ ഈദ്ഗാഹുകൾ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ല

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 March 2026 12:47 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 March 2026 12:47 PM IST
അൽ മന്നാഇ ഈദ്ഗാഹുകൾ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ലtext_fields
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News Summary - Al-Manna'i Eidgahs will not exist.
മനാമ: ഈദുൽ ഫിത്വറിനോടാനുബന്ധിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈൻ സുന്നി ഔഖാഫിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ അൽ മന്നാഇ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റിസ് അവേർനെസ്സ് സെന്റർ മലയാള വിഭാഗം നടത്തിവരുന്ന ഈദ്ഗാഹുകൾ ഈ പ്രാവശ്യം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ലെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
വിവിധ പള്ളികളിൽ രാവിലെ 6 മണിക്ക് നടക്കുന്ന ഈദ് പ്രാർത്ഥനകൾക്ക് വിശ്വാസികൾ പങ്കെടുക്കണമെന്നും അധികൃതരുടെ നിർദ്ദേശങ്ങൾ പരമാവധി പാലിക്കണമെന്നും ഭാരവാഹികൾ ഓർമിപ്പിച്ചു.
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