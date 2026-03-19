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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅൽ മന്നാഇ ഈദ്ഗാഹുകൾ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2026 12:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2026 12:47 PM IST

    അൽ മന്നാഇ ഈദ്ഗാഹുകൾ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ല

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    അൽ മന്നാഇ ഈദ്ഗാഹുകൾ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ല
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    മനാമ: ഈദുൽ ഫിത്വറിനോടാനുബന്ധിച്ച് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ സുന്നി ഔഖാഫിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ അൽ മന്നാഇ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റിസ് അവേർനെസ്സ് സെന്റർ മലയാള വിഭാഗം നടത്തിവരുന്ന ഈദ്ഗാഹുകൾ ഈ പ്രാവശ്യം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നതല്ലെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    വിവിധ പള്ളികളിൽ രാവിലെ 6 മണിക്ക് നടക്കുന്ന ഈദ് പ്രാർത്ഥനകൾക്ക് വിശ്വാസികൾ പങ്കെടുക്കണമെന്നും അധികൃതരുടെ നിർദ്ദേശങ്ങൾ പരമാവധി പാലിക്കണമെന്നും ഭാരവാഹികൾ ഓർമിപ്പിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:newseidgahgulfBahrainAl-Mannai center
    News Summary - Al-Manna'i Eidgahs will not exist.
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