Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    24 Aug 2024 4:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    24 Aug 2024 4:30 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ ഖാ​ബു​റാ ഇ​ര​ട്ട പാ​ത നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി

    road construction
    നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​​യ​

    അ​ൽ ഖാ​ബു​റാ ഇ​ര​ട്ട പാ​ത​

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​ൽ ഖാ​ബു​റാ ഇ​ര​ട്ട പാ​ത​യു​ടെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റീ​സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ ചെ​യ്ത റ​ബ്ബ​ർ ട​യ​റു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു​ള്ള അ​സ്ഫാ​ൽ​റ്റാ​ണ് റോ​ഡി​ന്‍റെ ടാ​റി​ങ്ങി​നാ​യി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തു​വ​ഴി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ ശൂ​ന്യ​മാ​യ ട​യ​റു​ക​ൾ വ​ഴി​യു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ലി​നീ​ക​ര​ണം കു​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    റോ​ഡി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന വി​ള്ള​ൽ പോ​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധം തീ​ർ​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​സ്ഫാ​ൽ​റ്റ് മി​ശ്രി​ത​ത്തി​ന് ക​ഴി​യും. ഇ​തി​ലു​ടെ റോ​ഡി​ന്‍റെ ആ​യു​സ്സ് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ​കാലം നീ​ണ്ടു നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നും സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​കും.

