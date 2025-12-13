അൽ അൻസബ്-അൽ ജിഫ്നൈൻ ഇരട്ടപ്പാത 70 ശതമാനം പൂർത്തിയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Dec 2025 1:48 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Dec 2025 1:48 PM IST
അൽ അൻസബ്-അൽ ജിഫ്നൈൻ ഇരട്ടപ്പാത 70 ശതമാനം പൂർത്തിയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Al Ansab-Al Jifnain dual carriageway 70 percent complete
മസ്കത്ത്: അൽ അൻസബ്- അൽ ജിഫ്നൈൻ ഇരട്ടപ്പാത വികസന പ്രവൃത്തി അതിവേഗം പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്നും പ്രവൃത്തികൾ 70 ശതമാനം പൂർത്തിയായതായും മസ്കത്ത് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
മസ്കത്ത്, ദാഖിലിയ്യ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളെ തമ്മിലുള്ള ഗതാഗത സൗകര്യം വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിൽ ഈ പാത വികസനം പ്രധാന പങ്കുവഹിക്കും. മേഖലയിലെ സാമ്പത്തിക- നഗരവികസന പദ്ധതികൾക്ക് വേഗം കൈവരിക്കാൻ ഇതുമൂലം സാധിക്കുമെന്നാണ് കണക്കുകൂട്ടൽ.
