Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 1:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 1:48 PM IST

    അൽ അൻസബ്-അൽ ജിഫ്നൈൻ ഇരട്ടപ്പാത 70 ശതമാനം പൂർത്തിയായി

    അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​സ​ബ്- അ​ൽ ജി​ഫ്നൈ​ൻ ഇ​ര​ട്ട​പ്പാ​ത​യു​ടെ വി​സ​ന

    പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​സ​ബ്- അ​ൽ ജി​ഫ്നൈ​ൻ ഇ​ര​ട്ട​പ്പാ​ത വി​ക​സ​ന പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി അ​തി​വേ​ഗം പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ 70 ശ​ത​മാ​നം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യും മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്, ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ്യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളെ ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത സൗ​ക​ര്യം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഈ ​പാ​ത വി​ക​സ​നം പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ​ങ്കു​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക- ന​ഗ​ര​വി​ക​സ​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വേ​ഗം കൈ​വ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​തു​മൂ​ലം സാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ട​ൽ.

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
