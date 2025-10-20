Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Oct 2025
Updated Ondate_range 20 Oct 2025 12:28 PM IST
News Summary - Ahamed Devarkovil will be in oman on 22nd october
മസ്കത്ത്: ഐ.എൻ.എൽ സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റും മുൻ മന്ത്രിയും അഹ്മദ് ദേവർകോവിൽ എം.എൽ.എ ഈ മാസം 22ന് ഒമാനിലെത്തും. സ്വകാര്യ സന്ദർശനത്തിനെത്തുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം ഐ.എം.സി.സി ഒമാൻ സെൻട്രൽ കമ്മിറ്റി യോഗത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുമെന്ന് നേതാക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
24ന് മസ്കത്തിലെ അൽ ആമിറാത് പാർക്കിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ ഉദ്ഘാടന ചടങ്ങിലും മുൻ മന്ത്രി അഹ്മദ് ദേവർകോവിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തേക്കും.
