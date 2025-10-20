Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമു​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ഹ്മ​ദ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Oct 2025 12:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Oct 2025 12:28 PM IST

    മു​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ദേ​വ​ർ​കോ​വി​ൽ 22ന് ​ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മു​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ദേ​വ​ർ​കോ​വി​ൽ 22ന് ​ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഐ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും മു​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി​യും അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ദേ​വ​ർ​കോ​വി​ൽ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ഈ ​മാ​സം 22ന് ​ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തും. സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തു​ന്ന അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഐ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഒ​മാ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    24ന് ​മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ ആ​മി​റാ​ത് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ൻ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ലും മു​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് ദേ​വ​ർ​കോ​വി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തേ​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsAhamed Devarkovil
    News Summary - Ahamed Devarkovil will be in oman on 22nd october
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X