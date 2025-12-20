Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Dec 2025 12:11 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Dec 2025 12:11 PM IST
കഞ്ചാവുമായി ആഫ്രിക്കൻ സ്വദേശികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - African nationals arrested with cannabis
മസ്കത്ത്: സീബ് വിലായത്തിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി രണ്ട് ആഫ്രിക്കൻ സ്വദേശിളെ ലഹരിമരുന്ന് വിരുദ്ധ വിഭാഗവും കസ്റ്റംസ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറലും ചേർന്ന് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സംശയാസ്പദമായ ഒരു പാർസൽ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് ഇവരെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
വിൽപനക്കും ഉപയോഗത്തിനുമായി എത്തിച്ചിരുന്ന കഞ്ചാവാണ് പാർസലിൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നതെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
