Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Dec 2025 12:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Dec 2025 12:11 PM IST

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട് ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ളെ ല​ഹ​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് വി​രു​ദ്ധ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​വും ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ലും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സം​ശ​യാ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​യ ഒ​രു പാ​ർ​സ​ൽ ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​നു​മാ​യി എ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ക​ഞ്ചാ​വാ​ണ് പാ​ർ​സ​ലി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - African nationals arrested with cannabis
