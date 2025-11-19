Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 11:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 11:06 AM IST

    പൊതുശല്യമുണ്ടാക്കി ഡ്രൈവിങ്; 122 ഡ്രൈവർമാർക്കെതിരെ നടപടി

    പൊതുശല്യമുണ്ടാക്കി ഡ്രൈവിങ്; 122 ഡ്രൈവർമാർക്കെതിരെ നടപടി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​തു​ശ​ല്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് 122 ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഡ്രി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നും ശ​ബ്ദ മ​ലി​നീ​ക​ര​ണം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​നും 19 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ലെ സ്​​പെ​ഷ​ൽ ടാ​സ്ക് ഫോ​ഴ്സ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ​റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DrivingDriverspublic nuisance
