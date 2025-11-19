പൊതുശല്യമുണ്ടാക്കി ഡ്രൈവിങ്; 122 ഡ്രൈവർമാർക്കെതിരെ നടപടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 11:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 11:06 AM IST
പൊതുശല്യമുണ്ടാക്കി ഡ്രൈവിങ്; 122 ഡ്രൈവർമാർക്കെതിരെ നടപടിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Action taken against 122 drivers for driving causing public nuisance
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് വിലായത്തിൽ പൊതുശല്യമുണ്ടാക്കി വാഹനമോടിച്ചതിന് 122 ഡ്രൈവർമാർക്കെതിരെ നടപടിയെടുത്തതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
ബൗഷറിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ ഡ്രിഫ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതിനും ശബ്ദ മലിനീകരണം സൃഷ്ടിച്ചതിനും 19 വാഹനങ്ങൾ ബൗഷറിലെ സ്പെഷൽ ടാസ്ക് ഫോഴ്സ് യൂനിറ്റ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. ഇവർക്കെതിരായ നിയമ നടപടി പൂർത്തിയായിവരുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story