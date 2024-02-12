Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    12 Feb 2024 4:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 4:55 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം: മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖു​റി​യാ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം: മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖു​റി​യാ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു
    അ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ര​ത്ന​ഗി​രി മ​ണ്ട​ങ്ങാ​ട് അ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ് (27) ആ​ണ്​ ഖു​റി​യാ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ട​യ​ർ പൊ​ട്ടി നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​ അ​പ​ക​ടം. വാ​ദി ക​ബി​റി​ലു​ള്ള സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ചു വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പി​താ​വ്​: മു​സ​മ്മി​ൽ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ ഖാ​ൻ. മാ​താ​വ്: മാ​ബി​യ ഖാ​ത്തു​ൻ. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:MaharashtraAccidentDeathQuriyat
    News Summary - Accident: Maharashtra native dies in Quriyat
