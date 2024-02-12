Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Feb 2024 4:55 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Feb 2024 4:55 AM GMT
വാഹനാപകടം: മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര സ്വദേശി ഖുറിയാത്തിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - Accident: Maharashtra native dies in Quriyat
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു. രത്നഗിരി മണ്ടങ്ങാട് അർഷാദ് (27) ആണ് ഖുറിയാത്തിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാ പകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചത്.
ഇദ്ദേഹം സഞ്ചരിച്ചിരുന്ന വാഹനത്തിന്റെ ടയർ പൊട്ടി നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ടായിരുന്നു അപകടം. വാദി കബിറിലുള്ള സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി അന്വേഷിച്ചു വരുകയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: മുസമ്മിൽ ഹുസൈൻ ഖാൻ. മാതാവ്: മാബിയ ഖാത്തുൻ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്കു കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
