Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Aug 2025 12:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Aug 2025 12:04 AM IST

    ഒമാനിലെ സുഹാറില്‍ അപകടം; ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു

    സുഹാര്‍: സുഹാറില്‍ അപകടത്തില്‍ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലയാളി യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. പാലക്കാട് ചെര്‍പ്പുളശ്ശേരി നെല്ലായ മാണിത്തൂര്‍ പറമ്പില്‍ ഷിബുലുര്‍റഹ്മാന്‍ (27) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഒരു മാസത്തോളമായി ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. സുഹാറിലുള്ള പ്ലാസ സെറാമിക്‌സ് എന്ന കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: അലി, മാതാവ്: നഫീസ. സഹോദരങ്ങള്‍: മുഹമ്മദ് ശാഫി, മുഹമ്മദ് ശാഹദ്, ശബീറ.

    TAGS:Accident DeathsuharOman
    News Summary - Accident in Suhar, Oman; Malayali dies while undergoing treatment
