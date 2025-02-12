Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 1:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 1:41 PM IST

    ഹൈ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    ഹൈ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ഹൈ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.​വാ​ദി ബ​നി ഖാ​ലി​ദി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന​യു​ട​നെ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി ഇ​​​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ പി​ന്നീ​ട് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യ​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​യും ചെ​യ്ത​ത​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

