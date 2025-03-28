Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅ​ബൂ ത​ഹ് നൂ​ൻ ഗ്രൂ​പ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 March 2025 10:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 March 2025 10:36 AM IST

    അ​ബൂ ത​ഹ് നൂ​ൻ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​ബൂ ത​ഹ് നൂ​ൻ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

     അ​ബൂ ത​ഹ് നൂ​ൻ ഗ്രൂ​പ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫി​നാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    സ​ലാ​ല: സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ വ്യാ​പാ​ര സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മാ​യ അ​ബൂ ത​ഹ് നൂ​ൻ ഗ്രൂ​പ് സ്റ്റാ​ഫി​നാ​യി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സാ​ദ ടോ​പാ​സ് റെ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ ഹെ​ഡ് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലെ​യും വി​വി​ധ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ചു​ക​ളി​ലെ​യും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. എം.​ഡി ഒ.​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Iftar Meetsalalah news
    News Summary - Abu Tahnoon Group Iftar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X