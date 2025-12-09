Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Dec 2025 10:44 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Dec 2025 10:44 PM IST
News Summary - A young man from Thrissur died in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ വെങ്കിടങ്ങ് രായം മരക്കാർ ഹൗസിൽ ഖാലിദിന്റെ മകൻ കാഷിഫ് (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ദേഹസംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് മരണം. മാതാവ്: ഫൗസിയ. ഭാര്യ: സജന. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് കെ.എം.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
