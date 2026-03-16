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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിയായ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2026 6:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2026 6:46 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മസ്കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശിയായ പ്രവാസി യുവാവ് ഒമാനിലെ ബർക്ക റുമൈസിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കൊല്ലം വെള്ളിമൺ ചെരുമൂട് ​ശ്രീവിലാസത്തിൽ സോമൻപിള്ള- ജയ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ ​ശ്രീജിത്ത് (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    മസ്കത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി കെയർ ടീമിന്റ നേതത്വത്തിൽ മരണാനന്തര നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃത​ദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോവുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsOmanObituary
    News Summary - A young man from Kollam died in Oman
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