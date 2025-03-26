Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    26 March 2025 7:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    26 March 2025 7:46 AM IST

    സലാലയിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    Jithin Mavila
    സലാല: സലാലയിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ജിതിൻ മാവില (30) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് ആറരയോടെ സാദ ഓവർ ബ്രിഡ്ജിൽ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചാണ് അപകടം. ഉടനെ സുൽത്താൻ ഖബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചിരുന്നെങ്കിലും മരണപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.

    സിവിൽ എൻജിനീയറായി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

