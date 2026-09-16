ലിവാ സർവീസ് റോഡിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം 10 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചിടും

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ലിവാ സർവീസ് റോഡിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം 10 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
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News Summary - A section of the Liwa Service Road will be closed for 10 days
മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ അൽ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ലിവായിൽ സർവീസ് റോഡിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം 10 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. റോഡ് വികസന/അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്.
അടച്ചിടുന്ന ഭാഗത്ത് വാഹനങ്ങൾ ജാഗ്രതയോടെ യാത്ര ചെയ്യണമെന്നും അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു. ലിവാ മേഖലയിലൂടെ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നവർ ബദൽ റോഡുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കാനും ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാനും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണം.
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