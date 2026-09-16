Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    ലിവാ സർവീസ് റോഡിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം 10 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചിടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലിവാ സർവീസ് റോഡിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം 10 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചിടും
    cancel

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ അൽ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ലിവായിൽ സർവീസ് റോഡിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം 10 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. റോഡ് വികസന/അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്.

    അടച്ചിടുന്ന ഭാഗത്ത് വാഹനങ്ങൾ ജാഗ്രതയോടെ യാത്ര ചെയ്യണമെന്നും അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു. ലിവാ മേഖലയിലൂടെ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നവർ ബദൽ റോഡുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കാനും ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാനും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - A section of the Liwa Service Road will be closed for 10 days
    Next Story
    X