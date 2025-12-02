Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Dec 2025 8:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Dec 2025 8:55 AM IST

    പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശിയായ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശിയായ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മ​ത്ര: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം പൊ​ന്നാ​നി പു​റ​ങ്ങ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പി‌.​സി. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ര്‍-​സു​ഹ​റ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ റി​ൻ​ഷാ​ദ് (38) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ത്ര പോ​ര്‍ബ​മ്പ സൂ​ഖി​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. ഹൃ​ദ​യ സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ അ​സു​ഖ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്നാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം.

    News Summary - A Ponnani native passed away in his native country
