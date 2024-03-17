Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഎറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2024 3:46 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2024 3:46 PM GMT

    എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    cancel

    സലാല: എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശിയെ സലാലയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. നോർത്ത്​ പറവൂരിലെ നെടുംപറമ്പിൽ ജോണി ജോസഫിനെ​ (58) ആണ്​ ജോലിസ്ഥലത്ത്​​ ​ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കാണപ്പെട്ടത്​​.

    മസ്കത്തിലെ നിർമാണ മേഖലയിലുള്ള കമ്പനിയിൽ 20 വർഷമായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ജോലി ആവശ്യാർഥമായിരുന്നു സലാലയിൽ എത്തിയത്​.

    പരേതരായ ജോസഫ് -ത്രേസ്യ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്​. ഭാര്യ: സീന ജോണി. മക്കൾ: അബിൻ, അഖിൽ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്കുകൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന്​ കമ്പനി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman newsOman
    News Summary - A native of Ernakulam found dead in Salala
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X