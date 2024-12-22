Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Dec 2024 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2024 10:03 AM IST

    അ​റ​ബ്യേ​ൻ ഉ​ൾ​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ​നേ​രി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​റ​ബ്യേ​ൻ ഉ​ൾ​ക്ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ​നേ​രീ​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ലെ ഭൂ​ക​മ്പ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11.10നാ​ണ് റി​ക്ട​ർ സ്കെ​യി​ലി​ൽ 4.6 തീ​വ്ര​ത രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    ഖ​സ​ബി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 121 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റാ​യാ​ണ് ഭൂ​ച​ല​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​ഭ​വ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsminor earthquakeArabian Gulf
    News Summary - A minor earthquake in the Arabian Gulf
