22 Dec 2024 10:03 AM IST
22 Dec 2024 10:03 AM IST
അറബ്യേൻ ഉൾക്കടലിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനംtext_fields
News Summary - A minor earthquake in the Arabian Gulf
മസ്കത്ത്: അറബ്യേൻ ഉൾക്കടലിൽ നേരീയ ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതായി സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് സർവകലാശാലയിലെ ഭൂകമ്പ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11.10നാണ് റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.6 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനം ഉണ്ടായത്.
ഖസബിൽനിന്ന് ഏകദേശം 121 കിലോമീറ്റർ വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറായാണ് ഭൂചലനത്തിന്റെ പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം.
