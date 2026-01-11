Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Jan 2026 12:23 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Jan 2026 12:23 PM IST
അനുസ്മരണ പരിപാടി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
മസ്കത്ത്: ഐ.സി.എസ് ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ മഹദ് വ്യക്തികളുടെ ആണ്ട് അനുസ്മരണ പരിപാടി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. എ.കെ.കെ തങ്ങൾ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ഖാസിം തങ്ങൾ ആന്ത്രോത്ത് പ്രാർഥന നടത്തി. അബൂബക്കർ എൻ.കെ. അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു. വി.വി. മുഹമ്മദലി, സഈദ് ദാറാനി എന്നിവർ അനുസ്മരണം നടത്തി.
സി.ടി. ഫൈസൽ , അബ്ദുൾ ഗഫൂർ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. യൂനുസ് സ്വാഗതവും അയ്യൂബ് നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
