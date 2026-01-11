Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 12:23 PM IST
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 12:23 PM IST

    അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഐ.​സി.​എ​സ് ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ആ​ണ്ട് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഐ.​സി.​എ​സ് ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ഹ​ദ് വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ണ്ട് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. എ.​കെ.​കെ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഖാ​സിം ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​ന്ത്രോ​ത്ത് പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ൻ.​കെ. അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. വി.​വി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി, സ​ഈ​ദ് ദാ​റാ​നി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    സി.​ടി. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ , അ​ബ്ദു​ൾ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. യൂ​നു​സ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും അ​യ്യൂ​ബ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

