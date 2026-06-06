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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസുഹാറിൽ ഫാക്ടറിയിൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jun 2026 3:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jun 2026 3:11 PM IST

    സുഹാറിൽ ഫാക്ടറിയിൽ വൻതീപിടിത്തം

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    സുഹാർ: സുഹാറിലെ പേപ്പർ ഫാക്ടറിയിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടുത്തത്തിൽ വൻ നാശനഷ്ടം. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് സംഭവം . സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആന്റ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനത്തിൽ ഏർപ്പെട്ടു. മണിക്കൂറുകൾക്കൊടുവിലാണ് തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കാനായത്. വേനൽ ചൂട് വര്‍ധിച്ചുവരുന്നതിനാൽ വാഹനങ്ങളിലടക്കം നിരവധി തീപിടിത്ത കേസുകളാണ് ഒമാനിൽ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തത്.

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    TAGS:suharOmanFire broke out
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