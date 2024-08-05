Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    5 Aug 2024 5:28 AM GMT
    5 Aug 2024 5:28 AM GMT

    2000 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽപ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    arrest
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വി​ലാ​യ​ത്ത് സീ​ബി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കി​ൽ ക​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന 2000 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ത്പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

