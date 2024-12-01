Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 7:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 7:16 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ൽ മ​ല ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് മു​സ​ന്ദ​ത്ത് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    accident
    അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് ​അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ല​യു​ടെ ഒ​രുഭാ​ഗം വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ് മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ദി​ബ്ബ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന​യു​ട​നെ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് ​അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് മൃ​തദേ​ഹം പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്ത്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​റ്റ് വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Oman NewsAccidentDeath News
    News Summary - A man died after a mountain fell on his vehicle in Musandam
