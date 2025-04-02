Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2025 2:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2025 2:31 PM IST

    പാ​മ്പു​ക​ടി​​യേ​റ്റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു

    പാ​മ്പു​ക​ടി​​യേ​റ്റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വനിതയെ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പാ​മ്പു​ക​ടി​​യേ​റ്റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വനിതയെ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഖു​റ​യാ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ബ്ലാ​ക്ക് മൗ​ണ്ട​നി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം.

    ക​ടി​യേ​റ്റ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല വ​ഷ​ളാ​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇവരെ ഖൗ​ല ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ചി​കി​ത്സ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsAirlifted
    News Summary - A local man who was bitten by a snake was airlifted.
