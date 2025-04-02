Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 April 2025 2:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 April 2025 2:31 PM IST
പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റ സ്വദേശിയെ എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - A local man who was bitten by a snake was airlifted.
മസ്കത്ത്: പാമ്പുകടിയേറ്റ സ്വദേശി വനിതയെ ചികിത്സക്കായി എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഖുറയാത്തിലെ വിലായത്തിലെ ബ്ലാക്ക് മൗണ്ടനിലിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
കടിയേറ്റതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് ആരോഗ്യനില വഷളായതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് ഇവരെ ഖൗല ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കാണ് വേഗത്തിൽ എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഇവർക്ക് ആവശ്യമായി വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സ ലഭ്യമാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
