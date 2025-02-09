Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    9 Feb 2025 7:57 AM IST
    9 Feb 2025 7:57 AM IST

    മ​ബേ​ല​യി​ൽ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീപി​ടി​ച്ചു

    മ​ബേ​ല​യി​ൽ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീപി​ടി​ച്ചു
    തെ​ക്ക​ൻ മ​ബേ​ല​യി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ന് തീപി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്:​ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ കൃ​ഷി​യി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീപി​ടി​ച്ചു.​സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ മ​ബേ​ല പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ഫാ​മി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം.​ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല.​സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റ​റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങൾ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​യി.​തീപിടി​ത്തത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Gulf NewsOman NewsFire broke outFarms in Mabela
    News Summary - A fire broke out at a farm in Mabela
