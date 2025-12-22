Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    ചി​ത്ര ര​ച​ന​മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ചി​ത്ര ര​ച​ന​മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പ്രൊ​വി​ൻ​സും സാം​സ്ക​രി​ക, ടൂ​റി​സ, വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്ലി ക്ല​ബി​ൽ ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​ന മ​ൽ​സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തി. മ​ജി​ലി​സ് ശൂ​റാ അം​ഗം ന​ജീ​ബ് ബി​ൻ​സാ​ലിം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൌ​ൺ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് ത​ല​ച്ചി​റ, ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കെ.​കെ. ജോ​സ്, ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ടി.​കെ. വി​ജ​യ​ൻ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബി​നോ​യ്‌ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

