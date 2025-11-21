Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    21 Nov 2025 10:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2025 10:33 AM IST

    57 ഡ്രൈവർമാർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    57 ഡ്രൈവർമാർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ശ​ല്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ലും ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ക്കു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ലും വാ​ഹ​മോ​ടി​ച്ച 57 ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​രെ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്, ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ലെ സ്പെ​ഷ​ൽ ടാ​സ്‌​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് യൂ​നി​റ്റു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    X