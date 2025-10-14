Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 4:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 4:40 PM IST

    സുഖൈഖിൽ ഭക്ഷ്യയോഗ്യമല്ലാത്ത 45 കിലോ മാംസം പിടികൂടി

    സുഖൈഖിൽ ഭക്ഷ്യയോഗ്യമല്ലാത്ത 45 കിലോ മാംസം പിടികൂടി
    സുവൈഖ്: ആരോഗ്യ നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങളും ഭക്ഷ്യസുരക്ഷ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങളും പാലിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനായി സുഖൈഖിൽ പരിശോധനയുമായി വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി. 45 കിലോ സുരക്ഷിതമല്ലാത്ത മാംസം പിടികൂടി.

    മാംസ വിൽപന, ഗ്രില്ലിങ് സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ എന്നിവയെ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടായിരുന്നു പരിശോധന. മാംസം ഇൻസ്‌പെക്ടർമാർ പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത് നശിപ്പിച്ചു. നിയമലംഘകർക്കെതിരെ നടപടി സ്വീകരിച്ചതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:food securityAl BatinahInedible foodmeat seizedOmann News
    News Summary - 45 kg inedible meat seized in Sukhaikh
