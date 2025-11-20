Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 1:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 1:11 PM IST

    പൊ​തു​ശ​ല്യ​ം ഉണ്ടാ​ക്കി; 32 ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    സൈ​ല​ൻ​സ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​നഃ​പൂ​ർ​വം വ​ലി​യ ശ​ബ്ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചതിനും ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ത​ട​സമുണ്ടാക്കിയിനുമാണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി
    പൊ​തു​ശ​ല്യ​ം ഉണ്ടാ​ക്കി; 32 ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ട് സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ധ​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം ഓ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് 32 ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​രെ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ്, ബൗ​ഷ​ർ സ്‌​പെ​ഷ​ൽ ടാ​സ്‌​ക് യൂ​നി​റ്റു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. അ​ൽ ഖു​റം, അ​ൽ സ​റൂ​ജ് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സൈ​ല​ൻ​സ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​നഃ​പൂ​ർ​വം വ​ലി​യ ശ​ബ്ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ത​ട​സ്സ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

