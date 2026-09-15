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    302 പെട്ടി നിരോധിത ക്രീമുകൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു

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    302 പെട്ടി നിരോധിത ക്രീമുകൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു
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    സുവൈഖ്: സുവൈഖിൽ ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ വിൽപ്പനക്ക് വെച്ചിരുന്ന 302 പെട്ടി നിരോധിത ക്രീമുകൾ ഉപഭോക്തൃ സംരക്ഷണ അതോറിറ്റി പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. നിയമലംഘകർക്കെതിരെ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - 302 Boxes of Banned Creams Seized
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