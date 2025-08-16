Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Aug 2025 8:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Aug 2025 8:04 PM IST

    ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; മൂന്നൂമരണം

    ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; മൂന്നൂമരണം
    മസ്കത്ത്: ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ വാഹനം മറിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്നുപേർ മരിച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തകരും ആംബുലൻസ് സംഘങ്ങളും ചേർന്ന് രക്ഷപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടവരെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsJebel Akhdargulf news malayalamRoad Accident
    News Summary - 3 death in road accident in Jebel Akhdar
