ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; മൂന്നൂമരണം

Posted Ondate_range 16 Aug 2025 8:04 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Aug 2025 8:04 PM IST
ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; മൂന്നൂമരണംtext_fields
News Summary - 3 death in road accident in Jebel Akhdar
മസ്കത്ത്: ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ വാഹനം മറിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്നുപേർ മരിച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയിലെ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തകരും ആംബുലൻസ് സംഘങ്ങളും ചേർന്ന് രക്ഷപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടവരെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.
