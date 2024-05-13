Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right257 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ഒ​മാ​നി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2024 8:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2024 8:54 AM GMT

    257 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ഒ​മാ​നി പൗ​ര​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    oman flag
    cancel

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: നി​ര​വ​ധി വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഒ​മാ​നി പൗ​ര​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള രാ​ജ​കീ​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ്​ പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു.

    257 പേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ്​ പു​തു​താ​യി ഒ​മാ​നി പൗ​ര​ത്വം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:citizenshipOman
    News Summary - 257 people were given Omani citizenship
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X