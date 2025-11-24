Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 11:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2025 11:31 AM IST

    അ​ൽ ​ഖു​​വൈ​ർ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെൻറ​റി​ൽ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റും സേ​വ​നം

    ന​വം​ബ​ർ 30 മു​ത​ൽ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നം
    അ​ൽ ​ഖു​​വൈ​ർ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെൻറ​റി​ൽ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റും സേ​വ​നം
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ബൗ​ഷ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ർ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെൻറ​റി​ൽ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റും ചി​കി​ത്സാ​സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കും. മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മ​ഗ്രാ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​നും ഉ​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ തീ​രു​മാ​നം.

    നി​ല​വി​ൽ ബൗ​ഷ​ർ സ്പെ​ഷ​ലൈ​സ്ഡ് കോം​പ്ല​ക്‌​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന രാ​ത്രി​സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 30 മു​ത​ൽ അ​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ർ നോ​ർ​ത്ത് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സെൻറ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ന്ന​താ​യും ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

