Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2024 6:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 6:25 AM GMT

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റം; 23 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച 23 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​​ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​യി എ​ത്തി​യ ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ആ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Muscat
