Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right2.2370 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2025 12:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2025 12:55 PM IST

    2.2370 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    2.2370 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പി​ടി​കൂടി​യ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 2.2370 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ന്റെ പ​ക്ക​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ഇ​വ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ന്റെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ല​ഗേ​ജു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsseizedCannabis Hunt
    News Summary - 2.2370 kilograms of cannabis seized
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X