Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2024 5:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2024 5:56 AM GMT

    വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​വു​മാ​യി മു​സ​ന്ദ​ത്ത്​ 20 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​വു​മാ​യി മു​സ​ന്ദ​ത്ത്​ 20 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​ദ്യം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ 20 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ല​ഹ​രി​പാ​നീ​യ​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു.

    കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് വി​വി​ധ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി ഒ​മ്പ​ത്​ ബോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ച്ച്​ കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Crime News
    News Summary - 20 expatriates arrested in Musandat for heavy drinking
