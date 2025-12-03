Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 11:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 11:37 AM IST

    കാലഹരണപ്പെട്ട 105 ചാക്ക് കാലിത്തീറ്റ പിടികൂടി

    കാലഹരണപ്പെട്ട 105 ചാക്ക് കാലിത്തീറ്റ പിടികൂടി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​ൽ വു​സ്ത ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ കാ​ല​ഹ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട 105 ചാ​ക്ക് കാ​ലി​ത്തീ​റ്റ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​പി.​എ) പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.

    മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വി​പ​ണി​ക​ളി​ലും ക​ട​ക​ളി​ലും ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക റെ​യ്ഡി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ക​യും വി​പ​ണി​യി​ലെ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ത​ട​യു​ക​യു​മാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യം. ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​കാ​രം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:ExpiredCattle Feed supply
    News Summary - 105 bags of expired cattle feed seized
