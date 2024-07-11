Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലയാളി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 3:51 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 3:53 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലയാളി യുവാവ് ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലയാളി യുവാവ് ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ഷാർജ: മലപ്പുറം തിരൂർ ചമ്രവട്ടം സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുളങ്ങര വീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ അസ്​ലം(26) ആണ് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചത്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒന്നര വർഷമായി ഷാർജയിൽ മൊബൈൽ ടെക്‌നിഷ്യനായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ് അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ് ഷാർജയിൽ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ ജോലിചെയ്യുന്നു. മാതാവ്: ഫൗസിയ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റഫ്​ന, റിയാദ മിൻഹ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obituarycardiac arrest
    News Summary - Malayali youth dies of cardiac arrest in sharjah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick