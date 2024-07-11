ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലയാളി യുവാവ് ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
11 July 2024
11 July 2024
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മലയാളി യുവാവ് ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali youth dies of cardiac arrest in sharjah
ഷാർജ: മലപ്പുറം തിരൂർ ചമ്രവട്ടം സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുളങ്ങര വീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് അസ്ലം(26) ആണ് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒന്നര വർഷമായി ഷാർജയിൽ മൊബൈൽ ടെക്നിഷ്യനായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ് അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ് ഷാർജയിൽ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ ജോലിചെയ്യുന്നു. മാതാവ്: ഫൗസിയ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റഫ്ന, റിയാദ മിൻഹ.
