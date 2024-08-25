Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightയൂ​ത്ത് വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ:...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 1:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 1:44 AM GMT

    യൂ​ത്ത് വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് ജ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    youth volleyball
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ൽ ഐ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടാം വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ യൂ​ത്ത് വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റി​യ​യെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. അ​ടു​ത്ത മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ടീം ​ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ടീ​മി​നെ​തി​രെ ക​ളി​ക്കും. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നോ​ട് തോ​റ്റ​തോ​ടെ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് സെ​മി സാ​ധ്യ​ത ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ, യു.​എ.​ഇ, സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ, ല​ബ​നാ​ൻ എ​ന്നീ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സെ​മി​ഫൈ​ന​ൽ റൗ​ണ്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait News
    News Summary - Youth Volleyball-Victory for Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick