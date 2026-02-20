Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    20 Feb 2026 9:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    20 Feb 2026 9:22 AM IST

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ഇന്ന്

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ഇന്ന്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​യ യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ർ​ദി​യ​യി​ലെ ഷൈ​മ അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​ർ മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ.

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സോ​ളി​ഡാ​രി​റ്റി യൂ​ത്ത് മൂ​വ്മെ​ന്റ് കേ​ര​ള പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് തൗ​ഫീ​ഖ് മ​മ്പാ​ട് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് സൂ​റഃ അ​ൽ​ക​ഹ്‌​ഫ് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പാ​രാ​യ​ണ മ​ത്സ​രം ഫൈ​ന​ൽ റൗ​ണ്ടും വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

