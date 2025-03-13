Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    13 March 2025 11:38 AM IST
    13 March 2025 11:38 AM IST

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ നാ​ളെ

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ നാ​ളെ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ന് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചാ​രു​ത​യേ​കി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളെ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ർ​ദി​യ​യി​ലെ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഷൈ​മ അ​ൽ ജാ​ബി​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ സോ​ളി​ഡാ​രി​റ്റി യൂ​ത്ത് മൂ​വ്മെ​ന്റ് സംസ്ഥാന ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ടി. ​ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ സി​ജി​ൽ ഖാ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

