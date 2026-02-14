Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightയൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ ഖുർആൻ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2026 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2026 9:45 AM IST

    യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ ഖുർആൻ പാരായണ മത്സരം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ ഖുർആൻ പാരായണ മത്സരം
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ 18 മു​ത​ൽ 36 വ​യ​സ്സ് വ​രെയുള്ള കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സൂ​റ. അ​ൽ ക​ഹ്‌​ഫ് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പാ​രാ​യ​ണ മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നി​ലൂ​ടെ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക റൗ​ണ്ടി​ന് ശേ​ഷം ഫൈ​ന​ൽ റൗ​ണ്ട് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 20ന് ​ന​ട​ത്തും. ആ​ദ്യ മൂ​ന്ന് സ​്ഥാ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് യ​ഥാ​ക്ര​മം 50, 30, 20 ദീ​നാ​ർ ക്യാ​ഷ് സ​മ്മാ​നം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 16ന് ​അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കും. മ​ത്സ​ര ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ന് -99219195.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:youth indiaKuwait NewsQuran recitation competitiongulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Youth India Quran Recitation Competition
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X